LONDON Dec 4 Northgate PLC : * H1 underlying profit before tax(1) £28.1M (2011 - £32.3M) * Interim dividend of 1.3P per share * Average utilisation over the period of 89% in the UK (2011 - 90%) and 90% in

Spain (2011 - 91%) * Net debt(4) reduced by £28.1M to £343.2M * H1 group revenue in the six months to 31 October 2012 decreased by 16.3% to

£314.5M * Current trading is broadly in line with the board's expectations