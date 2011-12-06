* H1 pretax profit 32.3 mln stg, beats forecast

* Says will keep vehicle use at 90 pct, more fleet cuts possible (Adds CEO comment, analyst forecast)

By Alessandra Prentice

LONDON, Dec 6 - Van-hire group Northgate said it would focus on maximising its current assets rather than growth to see it through tough economic conditions, after that approach enabled it to post a solid profit increase in the first half.

The group added it would reduce its fleet where necessary because it has little visibility on medium-term trading.

Northgate, which rents out light commercial vehicles in Britain and Spain, on Tuesday reported a 19 percent rise in pretax profit to 32.3 million pounds ($50.74 million), beating a Panmure Gordon forecast of a 9 percent increase.

With revenue 2 percent higher at 375.7 million pounds for the six months to the end of October, the company said half-year results were in line with its expectations, but that trading conditions remained challenging.

"Looking ahead, people talk about long periods of depression, recession etc, so ... if we look forward we're not basing our business on a requirement for growth," Chief Executive Bob Contreras told Reuters.

"The main metric for our business is the assets that we have, which we will keep highly utilised at over 90 percent."

The company, which also kept utilisation of vehicles at around 90 percent in the first half, said it had cut the size of its fleet and focused on cash generation.

"The reduction tends to be driven not so much by us, but by our customers in terms of demand. If we look forward to the remainder of the year, we see some reduction in both territories (UK and Spain), but nothing like we've seen in the first half," Contreras said.

Northgate, which runs a fleet of some 103,000 vehicles from more than 80 sites, said it had reduced net debt by 48.3 million pounds to 481.6 million as part of an ongoing strategy.

Shares in the group, which have fallen more than 25 percent in the last six months, were trading down almost 3 percent at 1100 GMT, underperforming a flat FTSE 100 Index.

Panmure Gordon analysts said the company had been wise to take early initiatives, but said that consensus numbers could slip slightly for 2013 due to tough trading conditions.

"The group has continued to deliver strong self-help initiatives which have resulted in the company delivering a robust performance with net debt, fleet size and capital structure all strengthening," Panmure said.

"That said, given the macro uncertainty, the group has seen vehicles on hire deteriorate in both markets, and whilst the group expects to hit 2012 estimate numbers, we would expect consensus to come back 2-3 million pounds for 2013 estimates as the number of vehicles on hire is expected to deteriorate further."

($1 = 0.6366 British pounds) (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by David Hulmes)