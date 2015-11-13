Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
LONDON Nov 13 Existing lenders to UK human resources software company Northgate NGA were told in a bank meeting on Friday that Goldman Sachs and Park Square Capital will take control of the company from owner KKR in a debt for equity swap, banking sources said.
Lenders were informed in a restructuring meeting that mezzanine lenders Goldman and Park Square will take ownership in a debt restructuring that will reduce Northgate's leverage from around 8 times to around 4.5 times after fees and expenses, a source said.
KKR declined to comment.
Underwriters Goldman Sachs and Royal Bank of Scotland are expected to launch a £320m-equivalent first-lien term loan backing the recapitalisation of the company, formerly known as Northgate Information Solutions, in the next two weeks.
The loan will include the £320m-equivalent mixed-currency term loan and a £75m-equivalent revolving credit facility.
KKR took Northgate Information Solutions private in 2008, in a deal that valued the company at £593m plus existing debt.
KKR subsequently sold divisions including Northgate Public Services to Cinven for £320m in December 2014 and the managed services division to outsourcing group Capita for £65m in 2013.
UK-based Northgate provides payroll services for multinational companies like the BBC, BAE Systems and AstraZeneca, a source said, as well as mid-market companies.
After the restructuring, Goldman will control a majority stake via its merchant banking arm, followed by Park Square's stake and KKR will maintain a smaller 5% stake.
(Reporting by Hannah Brenton, editing by Tessa Walsh)
