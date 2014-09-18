Sept 18 Northgate Plc
* Today publishes its interim management statement covering
period from 1 may 2014 to 18 september 2014
* Vehicles on hire in UK have risen by 900 during period, to
48,500 at 17 September 2014 from 47,600 at 30 April 2014
* Hire revenue per rented vehicle in UK is in line with last
financial year
* Spain: vehicles on hire have increased by 1,800 during
period, to 36,500 at 17 September 2014 from 34,700 at 30 April
2014
* Continues to see increasing returns and profitable growth
in both UK and Spain
* Group continues to trade in line with our expectations
