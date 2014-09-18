Sept 18 Northgate Plc

* Today publishes its interim management statement covering period from 1 may 2014 to 18 september 2014

* Vehicles on hire in UK have risen by 900 during period, to 48,500 at 17 September 2014 from 47,600 at 30 April 2014

* Hire revenue per rented vehicle in UK is in line with last financial year

* Spain: vehicles on hire have increased by 1,800 during period, to 36,500 at 17 September 2014 from 34,700 at 30 April 2014

* Continues to see increasing returns and profitable growth in both UK and Spain

* Continues to see increasing returns and profitable growth in both UK and Spain