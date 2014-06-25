June 25 Logistics company Northgate Plc
reported a 22 percent rise in full-year profit as initial signs
of recovery in Spain, and buoyancy in the British economy drove
more customers to lease its vans.
The company, which rents out light commercial vehicles under
flexible contracts to engineering, distribution and retail
companies, said it continued to trade in line with its
expectations.
Underlying pretax profit rose to 60.3 million pounds ($102.3
million) in the year ended April 30, from 49.5 million pounds a
year earlier.
Revenue fell 6.3 percent to 571.5 million pounds.
($1 = 0.5892 British Pounds)
