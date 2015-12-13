(Adds report from Yonhap that China had downgraded delegation
to attend performance in paragraphs 8-11)
BEIJING Dec 13 An all-female North Korean pop
group formed by leader Kim Jong Un abruptly cancelled a Beijing
concert due to "communication issues" and headed home, Chinese
media and the concert venue said.
The Moranbong Band was visiting China along with North
Korea's State Merited Chorus and had been due to perform at
Beijing's National Centre for the Performing Arts on Saturday.
A member of staff who answered the telephone at the venue
said the show had been cancelled for unknown reasons while
China's official Xinhua news agency said the performance could
not be staged as scheduled due to "communication issues at the
working level".
The band is Kim's pet project as he tries to put his
personal stamp on the North Korean arts, and the short haircuts
of the group's young women members are trend-setting in the
capital, Pyongyang.
On Sunday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said the North
Koreans may have cancelled the show after China decided to send
a lower ranking delegation in protest over Kim's apparent claim
last week that the North possesses a hydrogen bomb.
The Yonhap report cited an unnamed source quoting an unnamed
Chinese government official as saying the North had initially
requested an audience that included President Xi Jinping or
Premier Li Keqiang. China agreed instead to send a politburo
member, but then decided to send lower-ranking officials.
China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The ensemble, whose members were reportedly handpicked by
Kim, was formed in 2012 and their show in China was to be their
first overseas appearance. Chinese media said they were due to
give three concerts in Beijing.
There was no immediate word from North Korea on the band's
departure. Their visit to China was seen as an indication of
improving relations between China and its isolated neighbour.
China is North Korea's main economic and diplomatic backer,
but was infuriated in 2013 when Kim ordered the country's third
nuclear test.
Several subsequent rounds of sabre rattling by North Korea
towards South Korea and the United States have also tested
China's patience.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Additional reporting by Tony
Munroe, James Pearson and Jee Heun Kahng in SEOUL; Writing by
Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ros Russell, Robert Birsel)