SEOUL Dec 10 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on
Thursday appeared to say his country has developed a hydrogen
bomb, a step up from the less powerful atomic bomb, but the
United States and outside experts were skeptical.
Kim made the comments as he toured the Phyongchon
Revolutionary Site, which marks the feats of his father who died
in 2011 and his grandfather, state founder and eternal
president, Kim Il Sung, the official KCNA news agency said.
The work of Kim Il Sung "turned the DPRK into a powerful
nuclear weapons state ready to detonate a self-reliant A-bomb
and H-bomb to reliably defend its sovereignty and the dignity of
the nation," KCNA quoted Kim Jong Un as saying.
DPRK are the initials of the isolated North's official name,
the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. A hydrogen bomb, also
known as a thermonuclear bomb, uses more advanced technology to
produce a significantly more powerful blast than an atomic bomb.
North Korea conducted underground tests to set off nuclear
devices in 2006, 2009 and 2013, for which it has been subject to
U.N. Security Council sanctions banning trade and financing
activities that aid its weapons program.
In Washington, the White House said it was doubtful that
North Korea had developed a hydrogen bomb, but said Pyongyang
remained a threat.
"At this point, the information that we have access to calls
into serious question those claims, but we take very seriously
the risk and the threat that is posed by the North Korean regime
in their ambitions to develop a nuclear weapon," White House
spokesman Josh Earnest told a regular briefing.
The U.S. State Department repeated a call on North Korea to
comply with its international obligations and abandon all
nuclear weapons.
Britain's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Peter Wilson said that if
there was evidence North Korea was committing new violations of
U.N. resolutions "then we will take action through the Security
Council."
"But we have seen these kinds of pronouncements before," he
said as the U.N. Security Council held its second meeting on the
human rights situation in North Korea on Thursday despite
objections by China, Russia, Venezuela and Angola.
An official at South Korea's intelligence agency told Yonhap
news agency there was no evidence that the North had hydrogen
bomb capacity, and believed Kim was speaking rhetorically.
The Foreign Ministry in China, North Korea's most important
economic and diplomatic backer, said China was dedicated to
ensuring the decentralization of the Korean peninsula and
resolving problems through talks.
"We hope that all sides can do more to ameliorate the
situation and make constructive efforts to maintain peace and
stability on the peninsula," ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying
told a daily news briefing when asked about Kim's remarks.
Impoverished North Korea and rich, democratic South Korea
remain technically at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended in
a truce, not a treaty. The North has threatened to destroy the
South and its major ally, the United States, in a sea of flames.
Despite the underground tests, outside experts suspect the
North is short of achieving the capability to put a nuclear
warhead on a missile, although it has boasted it had succeeded
in the miniaturization of a weapon.
If the hydrogen bomb claim is true, it would indicate
advances in the North's pursuit of nuclear weapons.
"I think it's unlikely that they have an H-bomb at the
moment, but I don't expect them to keep testing basic devices
indefinitely, either," said Jeffrey Lewis of the
California-based Middlebury Institute of International Studies
at Monterey.
It was possible the North was referring to the technology of
boosting the yield of a nuclear device, possibly using fusion
fuel, Lewis said.
North Korea claimed in 2010 that it had successfully
developed fusion technology.
Nuclear expert David Albright, head of Washington's
Institute for Science and International Security, said there had
been concerns for several years that North Korea has been
pursuing thermo-nuclear weapons.
However, any such device it might be working on would be
cruder and more old-fashioned than the classical H-bomb and
would require larger nuclear tests than North Korea has yet
conducted.
"I am skeptical that they could have succeeded by now," he
said.
Assessing progress of North Korea's nuclear program is
particularly difficult because no one outside a close circle of
leaders and experts knows what advances have been made.
