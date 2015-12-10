WASHINGTON Dec 10 The White House on Thursday said it was doubtful that North Korea had developed a hydrogen bomb, as its leader had apparently claimed.

"At this point, the information that we have access to calls into serious question those claims, but we take very seriously the risk and the threat that is posed by the North Korean regime in their ambitions to develop a nuclear weapon," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Tim Ahmann)