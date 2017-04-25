SHANGHAI, April 25 Air China Ltd
will increase its flights between Beijing
and the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, from early May, after
it cancelled some flights this month because of what it said was
weak demand.
China's national airline said on April 14 some flights would
be temporarily cut "based on the situation of ticket sales", but
it denied a report by state broadcaster CCTV that its flights to
Pyongyang would be suspended indefinitely.
The CCTV report stirred speculation the scaling back of
flights was in response to tension between North Korea and the
United States over North Korea's nuclear weapon and missile
development.
China is North Korea's sole major ally but disapproves of
the North's weapons programmes and has supported U.N. sanctions
against it.
Searches on Air China's website on Tuesday showed the
carrier will have one flight a week, on Fridays, for the first
two weeks of May, and after that, two flights a week, on Monday
and Friday.
Searches showed no flight scheduled for Friday this week.
Reuters could not immediately reach Air China for comment.
The United States has urged China to do more to press North
Korea to stop what the United States sees as belligerent
defiance of U.N. resolutions.
Following repeated missile tests that drew international
criticism, China banned all imports of North Korean coal on Feb.
26, cutting off its most important export. Chinese media have
raised the possibility of cutting oil shipments to North Korea,
if it were to conduct another nuclear test.
Air China flights to Pyongyang, which have traditionally
operated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, began in 2008, but
have frequently been cancelled because of unspecified problems,
state media has said.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Additional reporting by SHANGHAI
newsroom; Editing by Robert Birsel)