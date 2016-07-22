BEIJING, July 22 A North Korean Air Koryo airplane made an emergency landing in China's city of Shenyang due to a fire, China's official Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

The plane from North Korea's national airline, which was flying from Pyongyang to Beijing, made a forced landing in the northeastern Chinese city after it caught fire, Xinhua said, citing a passenger.

It gave no further information. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Michael Perry)