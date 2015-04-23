(Adds China Foreign Ministry comment)
SEOUL, April 23 Chinese nuclear experts have
warned that North Korea may already have 20 nuclear warheads and
the capability to produce enough weapons-grade uranium to double
its arsenal by next year, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The Chinese estimates of Pyongyang's nuclear production,
relayed to U.S. nuclear specialists, exceed most previous U.S.
forecasts, which range from 10 to 16 bombs currently, said the
report, which cited people briefed on the matter.
Experts at the U.S.-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins
University's School of Advanced International Studies earlier
this year presented three scenarios for North Korea's nuclear
capability, predicting its stockpile of weapons could grow to
20, 50 or 100 within five years.
North Korea has conducted three nuclear detonations, the
most recent in February 2013.
Asked about the report at a regular press briefing on
Thursday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said he
"did not have knowledge of the specific situation".
"We must persevere with denuclearisation on the Korean
peninsula, persevere in safeguarding peace and stability, and
persevere in resolving the relevant issue through dialogue,"
Hong said.
Early this month, U.S. Admiral William Gortney, commander of
the U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense
Command, said the U.S. military believes North Korea has the
ability to miniaturise a warhead and mount it on a ballistic
missile, although there had been no tests.
