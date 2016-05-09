SEOUL May 10 The president of China, which has
grown increasingly frustrated over North Korea's pursuit of
nuclear weapons, sent a congratulatory message to the North's
leader Kim Jong Un on his promotion to chairman of the country's
ruling party, North Korean state media said on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old Kim, the third-generation leader of isolated
North Korea, added the title of chairman of the Workers Party of
Korea (WPK) on Monday, the closing day of the country's first
ruling party congress in 36 years.
"I wish the Korean people fresh success in carrying out the
cause of socialism under the leadership of the WPK headed by
Chairman Kim Jong Un," Chinese President Xi Jinping told Kim,
according to North Korea's state KCNA news agency.
"We will make efforts together with the DPRK side to bring
happiness to the two countries and their peoples and contribute
to peace, stability and development in this region by steadily
developing the Sino-DPRK friendship and cooperation," Xi said.
DPRK stands for Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the
North's official name.
China, North Korea's chief ally and main trading partner,
backed tough United Nations Security Council sanctions against
North Korea in March following the North's fourth nuclear test,
in January.
During its ruling party congress, North Korea said it would
strengthen its nuclear weapons capability, and said it would not
use nuclear weapons unless its sovereignty is infringed by
others with nuclear arms.
