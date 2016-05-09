UPDATE 1-China March steel output climbs to highest on record
* March output at 72 mln T beats year-old record of 70.65 mln T
SEOUL May 9 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has been first secretary of the ruling party, became chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea at a rare party congress held in Pyongyang, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.
The first congress of the Workers' Party in 36 years, which opened on Friday, was scheduled to promote Kim to the "top post" of the party, according to state media. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* March output at 72 mln T beats year-old record of 70.65 mln T
* GDP grows fastest in 6 quarters on factory output, retail sales