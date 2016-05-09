SEOUL May 9 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has been first secretary of the ruling party, became chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea at a rare party congress held in Pyongyang, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

The first congress of the Workers' Party in 36 years, which opened on Friday, was scheduled to promote Kim to the "top post" of the party, according to state media. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)