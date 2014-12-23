BEIJING Dec 23 Reports that China helped in a hacking attack against Sony Corp. are "irresponsible", China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily news briefing. China called on the United States and North Korea to talk about the hacking incident, she said.

The United States has blamed Pyongyang for the hacking attack. Washington has also asked China to identify any North Korea hackers operating in China and, if found, send them back to North Korea. It wants China to send a strong message to Pyongyang that such acts will not be tolerated, U.S. officials said.