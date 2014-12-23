(Adds details on congressional invitation to screen movie,
WASHINGTON Dec 23 The top Democrat on the
powerful U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee
has asked Sony Pictures Entertainment to hand over details of
what he describes as the "devastating cyberattack" recently
suffered by the Hollywood studio.
In a letter sent to Sony on Tuesday, Elijah Cummings, the
committee's ranking minority member, said Sony's "knowledge,
information and experience" would help Congress as it examines
federal cybersecurity laws and considers whether they need to be
tightened to protect government and consumer data.
The FBI has said the cyberattack was connected to the North
Korean government, which was upset by Sony's plan this month to
release "The Interview," a comic movie in which two Americans
are recruited to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Last week, Sony canceled the film over security concerns but
later said it was still looking for ways to release it. On
Monday, Representative Brad Sherman invited the studio to screen
it at the U.S. Capitol.
In his letter, Cummings asked Sony to turn over information
including detailed descriptions of all data breaches the company
has suffered in the past year; the rough number of current and
former employees and customers affected by the breaches; and the
manner in which victims were notified.
He also sought findings from any related forensic
investigations or analyses, as well as assessments as to "why
the breaches went undetected for the length of time they did."
Cummings asked for a description of any improvements to data
protection mechanisms it has implemented since the breach, a
description of the procedures that govern the company's
relationships with third-party vendors and service providers,
and any recommendations on how to improve cybersecurity laws or
law enforcement.
He also requested a briefing by Jan. 19 from Sony's chief
information security officer or similar top IT executive.
In his letter, he cited reports indicating that in addition
to deploying destructive malware, the hackers stole sensitive
information, including unreleased films and the personal
information of more than 47,000 current and former employees,
including social security numbers and healthcare records.
Sherman, also a Democrat, wrote Sony Pictures CEO Michael
Lynton to say that a screening would demonstrate free speech.
"Everyone is talking about 'The Interview,'" he said. "I
think it's important for Congress to know, and see, what we are
talking about ... Good or bad, Americans should not be deprived
of the opportunity to see this movie."
