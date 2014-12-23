By Eric Kelsey and David Brunnstrom
| LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON
LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON Dec 23 Sony Pictures
will allow "The Interview" to play in some U.S. theaters on
Christmas Day, reversing its decision to pull the film, after
coming under criticism from President Barack Obama and others
for caving into pressure from North Korea.
The White House praised Sony's about-face, which the studio
said would result in "a limited theatrical release" of the film,
which stars Seth Rogen and James Franco and is about a fictional
plot to assassinate North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.
"The decision made by Sony and participating theaters allows
people to make their own choices about the film, and we welcome
that outcome," presidential spokesman Eric Schultz said in a
statement.
Obama on Friday had called Sony's decision to pull the $44
million movie a mistake, suggesting it could set a precedent in
which "some dictator some place can start imposing censorship
here in the United States."
Congressional Republicans and Democrats, as well as
Hollywood luminaries such as George Clooney, had also assailed
the canceled release, with some accusing the studio of
self-censorship. Some in Congress called for screenings on
Capitol Hill or at the White House.
Franco and Rogen, who also co-directed the film, broke their
silence after Sony made the announcement.
"The people have spoken! Freedom has prevailed!" Rogen said,
while Franco added, "VICTORY!!!!!!! The PEOPLE and THE PRESIDENT
have spoken!!!"
Sony Pictures Entertainment Chief Executive Michael
Lynton said the studio was looking for more options to screen
the film, which major U.S. theater chains pulled because of
threats from hackers who warned of a September 11, 2001 style of
attack.
Lynton said in Tuesday's statement: "We have never given up
on releasing The Interview and we're excited our movie will be
in a number of theaters on Christmas Day." He said Sony was
trying to secure other platforms and more theaters "so that this
movie reaches the largest possible audience."
The first sign Sony was having second thoughts about pulling
the film came in a tweet from Tim League, founder of the
Texas-based Alamo Drafthouse Cinema chain, saying it planned to
show the movie. Tickets sold out for many of the screenings
within minutes of their being offered online.
A theater in Atlanta, the Plaza Atlanta, also said on social
media that it will also show the movie.
It remained unclear how many theaters would be allowed to
screen the film and if major movie chains would reverse course
and join the group of authorized exhibitors.
Legal experts said theater owners, not Sony, would bear the
brunt of legal liability in the event of violence at the shows.
In one case that has similar themes, victims of the 2012
mass shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado brought a
case against the theater owner, Cinemark USA. In August, the
judge overseeing the case refused to dismiss the lawsuit and
allowed it to move forward.
Even so, Eugene Volokh, a professor at the University of
California, Los Angeles School of Law, said movie theaters would
have "a pretty strong defense" in such a case because, although
there is a general threat concerning "The Interview," it is not
specific or foreseeable.
Greg Laemmle, the president of Los Angeles cinema chain
Laemmle Theatres, said it would screen 'The Interview' at one
venue on Dec. 31 - albeit with extra security precautions - and
that Sony told the chain of a plan to have the movie play on
video-on-demand (VOD) beginning on Dec. 25. Sony has not
confirmed the VOD plan, which has also been reported elsewhere.
As of yet, however, no major U.S. cable or satellite
operator has plans to offer the film to their subscribers even
though legal experts said they would be unlikely to face
liability in the case that a VOD showing led to some new hacking
incident.
THREAT NOT DEEMED CREDIBLE
A national security official said U.S. authorities did not
rate the threats by hackers against theatergoers as credible and
that he was unaware of any plans by U.S. agencies to issue
warnings of possible attacks on exhibitors screening the film.
North Korea experienced Internet problems at the weekend and
a complete outage of nearly nine hours before links were largely
restored on Tuesday; U.S. officials said Washington was not
involved.
Links were restored at 0146 GMT on Tuesday, but two brief
outages occurred later in the day, said U.S.-based Dyn Research,
a company that monitors Internet infrastructure.
Matthew Prince, CEO of U.S.-based CloudFlare, which protects
websites from web-based attacks, said the fact that North
Korea's Internet was back up "is pretty good evidence that the
outage wasn't caused by a state-sponsored attack; otherwise it'd
likely still be down for the count."
South Korea, which remains technically at war with North
Korea, said meanwhile it could not rule out involvement by its
neighbor in a cyberattack on its nuclear power plant operator
involving non-critical data. ID:nL3N0U71AX]
North Korea has denied it was behind the cyberattack on Sony
and has vowed to hit back against any U.S. retaliation,
threatening the White House and the Pentagon.
Some of the internal emails leaked by the hackers who
attacked Sony suggest it is considering a sale of its Sony/ATV
Music Publishing unit, the Wall Street Journal reported.
