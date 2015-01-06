LAS VEGAS Jan 5 Sony Corp Chief
Executive Officer Kazuo Hirai on Monday praised employees and
partners of the company's Hollywood movie studio for standing up
to "extortionist efforts" of hackers who attacked Sony Pictures
Entertainment in November.
Current and former employees of the studio were "the victims
of one of the most vicious and malicious cyberattacks we have
known in recent history," Hirai said during a presentation at
the Consumer Electronics Show.
"I'm very proud of all the employees, and the partners we
have worked," he said.
A massive cyberattack, which the U.S. government has blamed
on North Korea, debilitated Sony Pictures' computer network in
November and led to the online leaks of unreleased movies and
embarrassing emails.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)