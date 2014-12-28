PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 28 Sony said on Sunday that the "The Interview" had been downloaded more than 2 million times, generating more than $15 million in the first four days of its release.
This would rank the film, which angered North Korea and triggered a cyberattack against the studio, as the No. 1 online movie ever released by Sony Pictures, the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, March 21 Australia's Downer EDI Ltd on Tuesday offered to buy cleaner-caterer Spotless Group Holdings Ltd for A$1.27 billion ($982 million), almost a third below the price it was listed at after a private equity turnaround three years ago.
March 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer, will launch its first investment arm to expand its e-commerce business in partnership with retail start-ups, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs, the company said on Monday.