LOS ANGELES Dec 23 Sony Pictures said on
Tuesday that "The Interview" will have a limited theatrical
release in the United States on Christmas Day and the studio is
looking for more options to screen the film that prompted a
cyberattack on Sony.
"We have never given up on releasing The Interview and we're
excited our movie will be in a number of theaters on Christmas
Day," Sony Pictures chief executive Michael Lynton said in a
statement. "At the same time, we are continuing our efforts to
secure more platforms and more theaters so that this movie
reaches the largest possible audience."
