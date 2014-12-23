(Adds White House statement, reaction from Seth Rogen, James
Franco, possible video-on-demand release)
By Eric Kelsey and Mary Milliken
LOS ANGELES Dec 23 Sony Pictures said
on Tuesday it will release "The Interview" to a limited number
of theaters on Dec. 25, less than a week after it canceled the
comedy's release following a devastating cyberattack blamed on
North Korea.
Sony's about-face came after it absorbed withering
criticism, even from President Barack Obama for its decision
last week to pull the film, which was seen not only as
self-censorship in Hollywood but also caving into hackers
working for North Korea.
The studio said it had pulled the Seth Rogen-James Franco
film about a fictional plot to assassinate North Korea leader
Kim Jong Un after major theater chains backed out owing to
security concerns.
"We have never given up on releasing 'The Interview' and
we're excited our movie will be in a number of theaters on
Christmas Day," Sony Pictures Chief Executive Michael Lynton
said in a statement.
"While we hope this is only the first step of the film's
release, we are proud to make it available to the public and to
have stood up to those who attempted to suppress free speech."
Approval from the White House came swiftly.
"As the president made clear, we are a country that believes
in free speech, and the right of artistic expression," White
House spokesman Eric Schultz said. "The decision made by Sony
and participating theaters allows people to make their own
choices about the film, and we welcome that outcome."
Franco and Rogen, who co-directed and starred in the film,
broke their silence after Sony made the announcement.
"The people have spoken! Freedom has prevailed!" Rogen said,
while Franco added, "VICTORY!!!!!!! The PEOPLE and THE PRESIDENT
have spoken!!!"
It was unclear how many theaters would screen "The
Interview," but the release could be accompanied by a
simultaneous video-on-demand offering of the comedy. Sony was
not able to confirm reports about that possibility.
Sony Pictures, which had said that a limited showing of the
$44 million film was out of question, came under pressure to
release the movie after Obama said last Friday that the studio
"made a mistake" by bowing to intimidation. Independent movie
theaters, top Hollywood players such as George Clooney, and
media pundits all urged Sony to reconsider.
INDEPENDENT CHAINS STEP UP
Greg Laemmle, the president of Los Angeles cinema chain
Laemmle Theatres, said that they will screen the film at one
venue on Dec. 31 and that Sony told them of a plan to have the
movie play on video-on-demand beginning on Dec. 25.
He said the family-owned company will take extra security
precautions for the screening, without elaborating.
The cyberattack, which began last month, crippled Sony
Pictures' computer system and led to an embarrassing leak of
internal emails and sensitive documents.
The hackers, operating under the moniker Guardians of Peace,
made unspecified threats to theaters planning to show the film.
They demanded that Sony cancel the film's release.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has pinned the
cyberattack on North Korea, which had protested the film as far
back as June. North Korea has denied it is behind the attack.
It was unclear how many theaters would be allowed to screen
"The Interview" and if major movie chains that had decided not
to open the film would join the group of authorized exhibitors.
Among the independent theaters that will screen the film on
Dec. 25 is the Alamo Drafthouse in Texas, one of the most vocal
supporters of the movie's release. Major chains, including Regal
Entertainment Group and AMC Theatres, did not respond to a
request on whether they will screen the film.
(Additional reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Christian Plumb)