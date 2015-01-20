LOS ANGELES Jan 20 "The Interview," the Sony
Pictures comedy believed to have triggered a cyber attack on the
studio, has racked up over $40 million in sales from 5.8 million
digital downloads, the studio said on Tuesday.
Michael Lynton, chief executive of Sony Corp's
entertainment arm, called the $40 million mark "a significant
milestone" for the studio's unprecedented online and pay
television release, on platforms such as Google Inc's
Google Play, Apple Inc's iTunes and Time Warner Cable
.
The film's digital release on Dec. 24 was cobbled together a
week after Sony Pictures shelved a wide release when major
theater chains refused to screen the movie due to unspecified
threats of violence from hackers. President Barack Obama called
the decision to scrap the theatrical release a "mistake" akin to
self-censorship.
The film starring Seth Rogen and James Franco, which depicts
the fictional assassination of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un,
has also earned $6 million at the box office after independent
theaters pushed for a limited release on Christmas Day.
It was unclear if Sony Pictures would recoup its investment
in the comedy, which cost $44 million to make and tens of
millions more to market.
The U.S. government has blamed North Korea for the most
devastating cyber attack on a private company on U.S. soil. The
North Korean government called "The Interview" an "act of war,"
but denies it is behind the hacking.
