WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Jan 7 FBI Director James Comey said on Wednesday he is confident North Korea was behind the cyber hack into Sony Pictures Entertainment because the group sometimes posted material from servers used exclusively by the North Korean government.

The hackers, who defined themselves as the group "Guardians of Peace" sometimes "got sloppy" and used servers only accessible by North Korea, Comey said at the International Conference on Cyber Security in New York. (Reporting by Emily Flitter in New York; Writing by Julia Edwards in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish)