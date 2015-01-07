UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Jan 7 FBI Director James Comey said on Wednesday he is confident North Korea was behind the cyber hack into Sony Pictures Entertainment because the group sometimes posted material from servers used exclusively by the North Korean government.
The hackers, who defined themselves as the group "Guardians of Peace" sometimes "got sloppy" and used servers only accessible by North Korea, Comey said at the International Conference on Cyber Security in New York. (Reporting by Emily Flitter in New York; Writing by Julia Edwards in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.