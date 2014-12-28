Dec 28 Apple Inc said its iTunes store
is now carrying Sony Corp's "The Interview", the film
that angered North Korea and triggered a cyberattack against the
studio.
"We're pleased to offer 'The Interview' for rental or
purchase on the iTunes Store," Apple spokesman Tom Neumayr said
in a statement.
The news comes after Sony Pictures released the movie online
via Google Inc's YouTube and Google Play, Microsoft
Corp's Xbox gaming console and a Sony dedicated website
last week.
(Reporting by Christina Farr and Edwin Chan in San Francisco
and Liana B. Baker in New York)