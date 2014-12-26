(Adds Asian viewers watch movie on illegal video sharing sites)
By Luc Cohen and Alicia Avila
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES Dec 25 "The Interview,"
the Sony Pictures film about a fictional plot to assassinate
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, opened in more than 300 movie
theaters across the United States on Christmas Day, drawing many
sell-out audiences and statements by patrons that they were
championing freedom of expression.
Co-directors Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, who also co-stars
in the low-brow comedy with James Franco, surprised moviegoers
by appearing at the sold-out 12:30 a.m. PT (0830 GMT) screening
of the movie at a theater in Los Angeles, where they briefly
thanked fans for their support.
Sony Pictures this week backtracked from its
original decision to cancel the release of the $44 million film
after major U.S. theater chains pulled out because of threats of
violence by Guardians of Peace, a computer hacking group that
claimed responsibility for a destructive cyberattack on Sony
last month.
The United States blamed the attacks on North Korea.
In China and South Korea, two countries that share a land
border with North Korea, hundreds of thousands of people flocked
to illegal video sharing sites to see the movie.
In the United States, movie theater managers and patrons
alike said they believed there was nothing to fear from the
threats, and the initial screenings on Thursday were uneventful.
But one of the online outlets that distributed the film
ahead of its theatrical release, Microsoft Corp's Xbox
Live, reported that users were experiencing problems getting
connected on Thursday.
A hacking group called the Lizard Squad claimed it was
behind disruptions at both Xbox and Sony Corp's PlayStation
Networks, which was not carrying "The Interview." The group's
claim could not be verified.
Neither Microsoft nor Sony offered explanations for the
connectivity problems, though both services expected heavy use
as consumers who received the devices for Christmas tried to log
on all at once.
Extra network traffic on Xbox from users downloading "The
Interview" may also have exacerbated connectivity problems for
Microsoft.
The film also was available to U.S. online viewers through
Google Inc's Google Play and YouTube Movie,
as well as on a Sony website, www.seetheinterview.com. It can
be seen in Canada on the Sony site and Google Canada's website.
A Sony spokeswoman on Thursday said she had no figures on
the number of downloads so far, and the studio was not expected
to have box office numbers from theaters before Friday morning.
The audience at the first screening of the film in New York
City, at the Cinema Village in Manhattan's Greenwich Village,
remained silent during a scene showing the death of Kim Jong Un
in the downing of his helicopter.
Matt Rosenzweig, 60, of Manhattan, said the moments that
drew the most applause had to do with the idea of acting against
censorship rather than animosity toward North Korea.
RAUCOUS APPLAUSE
Although Cinema Village manager Lee Peterson said the New
York Police Department planned to post officers outside the
theater, there was no visible police presence outside or inside
the venue for the first screening.
An afternoon screening at the Van Nuys Regency Theatres in
the city's San Fernando Valley was two-thirds full and drew a
diverse crowd ranging from teens to senior citizens, who laughed
loudly throughout at Rogen and Franco's antics.
"It was much better than I thought it would be," said Carlos
Royal, 45, a professor who came with a friend dressed in Santa
hats and took selfies for the occasion in front of the theater's
Hollywood sign marquis. "I wanted to support the U.S."
The movie, which is playing in theaters in major
metropolitan areas as well as in smaller cities ranging from
Bangor, Maine, to Jasper, Indiana, features Rogen and Franco as
journalists who are recruited by the CIA to assassinate the
North Korean leader.
In Asia, online audiences seemed to find the movie tedious.
"There is no drama and not much fun," said a blogger in
South Korea. "It's all about forced comedy that turns you off.
Couldn't they have done a better job making this movie?"
Sony decided to release the film after U.S. President Barack
Obama, as well as such Hollywood luminaries as George Clooney
and Republicans and Democrats in Washington, raised concerns
that Hollywood was setting a precedent of self-censorship.
The audience in Manhattan exited the theater to a throng of
network TV cameras and a crowd of people lined up for the next
showing.
"It was more serious, the satire, than I was expecting,"
said Simone Reynolds, who saw the film while visiting from
London. "There's a message for America in there too about
America's foreign policy."
North Korea has called the film an "act of war."
Most fans simply called "The Interview" a funny movie.
Ken Jacowitz, a 54-year-old librarian from the New York
borough of Queens, called it "a funny film made by funny
people." He had a message for North Korea and the hackers: "You
have given this movie whole new lives."
