SEOUL Dec 24 South Korea is seeking the cooperation of Chinese authorities in a probe into a cyberattack on its nuclear power plant operator after tracing multiple Internet addresses to a northeastern Chinese city, a prosecution official said on Wednesday.

The location of the Internet addresses, which were used to connect to a network in South Korea for the attacks, did not prove the source of the hack was China, the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said.

(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)