By Ritsuko Ando
LAS VEGAS, Jan 5 Sony Corp Chief
Executive Officer Kazuo Hirai on Monday praised employees and
partners of the company's Hollywood movie studio for standing up
to "extortionist efforts" of hackers who attacked Sony Pictures
Entertainment.
In his first public comments on the massive cyberattack,
which the U.S. government has blamed on North Korea, Hirai said
current and former employees of the studio were "the victims of
one of the most vicious and malicious cyberattacks we have known
in recent history."
The attack came as the company prepared to release "The
Interview", a comedy about a fictional plot to assassinate North
Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. It debilitated Sony Pictures'
computer network in November and led to the online leaks of
unreleased movies and embarrassing emails.
"Freedom of speech and freedom of expression are...
lifelines of Sony and our entertainment business," Hirai said
during a presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las
Vegas. He also thanked those who had seen the movie.
He did not take questions from reporters.
Sony initially cancelled the release of "The Interview"
after hackers threatened theatres. Following criticism from U.S.
President Barack Obama and Hollywood celebrities, it released
the film, but although cinemas and pay TV services are showing
it, Sony has yet to recoup the up to $88 million it spent on
marketing and production.
In addition to the cyberattack, Sony has also been grappling
with weak sales at its consumer electronics division,
particularly smartphones, and is heading for its fifth net loss
in six years.
Sales of its PlayStation 4, however, have been a bright
spot: Sony said sales of the video game consoles exceeded 18.5
million units as of Jan. 4, up from 13.5 million at the end of
October, showing strong holiday demand.
Analysts said the sales figures were better than expected -
Macquarie Research analyst Damian Thong had forecast sales of
around 17.5 million. The PS4's performance was especially strong
as Microsoft's rival console, the XBox One, was being
sold at big discounts in November.
At CES, Sony showcased a new line-up of high definition TVs
and said it would start selling a stainless steel version of its
wearable SmartWatch 3 from February. The company did not make
major announcements on its Xperia smartphones, which have been
lagging Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
in sales and are facing increasing pressure from
Chinese rivals including Xiaomi.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Miral Fahmy)