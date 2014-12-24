By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 23 High-brow art house theaters
and low-key college town cinemas became the unlikely stars of a
Hollywood comeback by convincing the powerful Sony Pictures
studio on Tuesday to let them screen "The Interview," the film
shunned by the multiplexes and corporate chains.
Film buyer Jan Klingelhofer found herself in
down-to-the-wire dealings with a studio known for its careful
planning.
"I think everybody has been doing a certain amount of this
on the fly," said Klingelhofer, who runs Pacific Film Resources
in Oakland, California.
"This is completely atypical of Sony's usual deliberate and
precise manner of doing business," she added. "They've really
had to step up."
Independent cinemas normally would not be considered the
landing spot for a lowbrow satire starring Seth Rogen and James
Franco, leadings stars for stoner, gross-out comedy. "The
Interview," co-directed by Rogen, depicts a fictional plot to
assassinate North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and has incensed the
reclusive nation now blamed for a devastating cyberattack on
Sony Pictures.
The Hollywood studio said last week that it pulled "The
Interview" after the biggest North American theater chains
backed out citing security concerns.
Sony Corp's reversal came after it faced criticism
from the public and President Barack Obama that the Hollywood
studio had capitulated to hackers and self-censorship.
Russell Collins, who runs the State Theatre in Ann Arbor,
Michigan, said he launched an online campaign among the
industry's independent theaters to screen "The Interview" to
support free speech.
Sony Pictures said more than 200 U.S. theaters will screen
the $44 million film as of Christmas Day, less than 10 percent
of the number of theaters in a typical wide release.
"We were happy to play a role to support the colleagues we
work with at Sony and be sympathetic with their great difficulty
to exhibit the film," Collins said.
Klingelhofer, who negotiated the film for Collins, said the
agreements with independent cinemas were put together so quickly
there was no talk of minimum-length runs.
"They were much more open to a non-standardized arrangement
than they would be normally," she said, adding that any security
arrangements at cinemas would be left to theater operators.
Klingelhofer surmised that issues could arise down the road
between Sony and some art house theaters over ticket prices.
"There will probably be something that will come around and
bite them or the exhibitors because it was done in haste," she
said.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa Shumaker)