LOS ANGELES Dec 24 Sony Pictures said it will make the comedy movie, "The Interview," available for rental and purchase online on Wednesday on Google's YouTube site, Google Play, Microsoft Xbox Video and on its own dedicated website.

Sony Pictures initially pulled the film from theaters last week following a weeks-long cyberattack blamed on North Korea. The studio on Tuesday made the film available to cinemas for limited release, beginning on Dec. 25. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey and Mary Milliken; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)