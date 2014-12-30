LOS ANGELES Dec 29 Consumers paid $15 million
in just four days to watch "The Interview" from the comfort of
their couches, building expectations that other hot, new films
might also make their debut online.
But Hollywood is not quite ready to give that to viewers,
experts say. Even so, Sony Pictures' initial success streaming
its controversial comedy will add momentum to the industry's
slow adoption of same-day theater and video-on-demand (VOD)
release.
The experiment, a last-ditch effort by the unit of Sony Corp
to keep "The Interview" alive despite a cyberattack on
the studio and threats to movie theaters, has shown the
technology works and people like it.
That outcome could embolden studios to shorten wait times
between theatrical release and VOD and put more small films on
same-day distribution. New platforms could muscle their way into
movie streaming after seeing a relative VOD novice such as
Google Inc.'s YouTube Movies score with "The
Interview."
Two big obstacles stand in the way of a rush to emulate
distribution of "The Interview": close ties that have developed
over the years between movie theaters and Hollywood studios, and
the fact that movies still make a lot of money in theaters.
"The vast majority of revenues will still be generated three
or five years from now at the theater," said Hal Vogel, the
chief executive of Vogel Capital Management.
Analysts are uneasy about reading too much into the online
success of a comedy that is now in a class of its own because
the movie triggered a cyberattack that the U.S. government
blames on North Korea.
But studios have experimented with shortening the so-called
"theatrical window", which now averages three months and 14 days
compared with nearly six months back in 1997.
"You look over the next five, 10 years you're going to see a
lot of change," said Daniel Ernst, an analyst at Hudson Square
Research. "You're already seeing the windows change and a lot of
the windows that exist don't make sense to consumers, let alone
digital natives."
BIGGER CUT FROM STREAMING
Studios do normally take a bigger cut from online purchases,
about 70 percent of the revenue, compared with 50 percent when
they show in a movie theater. Sony has not disclosed the terms
for "The Interview."
But it is hard to know how good of a business VOD could be
because studios do not typically say how much they earn from
streaming over sites or on cable.
"There's not transparency in the same way there is on box
office," said Phil Contrino, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com.
"Normally, we don't even hear about what VOD releases do... I'm
sure that will change, hopefully soon."
Aside from "The Interview," studios have stuck to
small-budget movies for same-day releases in theaters and
on-demand. They include dramas such as "Snowpiercer" from The
Weinstein Company's Radius-TWC division, and "Margin Call" and
"Arbitrage" from Lions Gate Entertainment Corp's Roadside
Attractions.
The low-budget "Arbitrage" grossed about $8 million at U.S.
theaters but took in $14 million over VOD.
Theater chains objected in 2011 when Comcast Corp's
Universal Pictures planned to sell comedy "Tower
Heist" through video on-demand just three weeks after its debut
in theaters. Universal dropped the idea.
But the idea keeps hovering, especially as teens and young
adults go to the movies less, according to recent studies from
Nielsen and the Motion Picture Association of America.
"In March will be CinemaCon, the theater owners' convention
where the studios and the theaters will be and you bet this will
be a big topic," said Paul Degarabedian, senior media analyst at
tracking firm Rentrak.
Fortunately for the industry, 2015 is expected to be a great
year for the movie theater experience, with big films such as
the new "Star Wars" installment, "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and
the seventh "Fast & Furious" movie all targeting young viewers.
But projections may begin to change after the consumer
experience with "The Interview".
"It all goes back to consumer expectations, and what are you
creating if you start telling people you can't get them (movies)
in your home quicker?" Contrino said.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Ken Wills)