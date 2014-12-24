(Adds background about existing theatrical distribution
arrangement in paragraph 4; details about potential alternative
channels in paragraphs 5-7)
Dec 24 Google Inc's YouTube unit has
tentatively agreed to distribute the Sony Pictures film "The
Interview," at the center of a destructive cyberattack, offering
online rentals beginning on Thursday, CNN reported.
The Internet release would coincide with the movie's showing
at a small number of U.S. theaters, CNN reported, citing sources
with direct knowledge of the talks. The deal could still fall
apart, CNN said.
Representatives for YouTube, Google and Sony were not
immediately available for comment.
Sony, which has lined up some 200 independent theaters to
show the movie on Christmas day after major chains refused, said
on Tuesday it was trying to secure other platforms so the movie
could reach the largest possible audience.
No cable or satellite TV operator has yet agreed to make
"The Interview" available through video on demand, however.
CNN said Sony has been looking at other distribution
channels aside from YouTube, cautioning that the YouTube deal
could still fall apart.
The studio also held talks with Apple Inc about
making the comedy available on its iTunes store, but the
negotiations broke down, CNN said, citing two anonymous sources.
(Reporting by Michele Gershberg, Liana Baker and Christian
Plumb; editing by Gunna Dickson)