WASHINGTON Feb 11 The United States said on
Thursday it had no reason to doubt reports that North Korea
executed its army chief of staff, describing it as typical of
Pyongyang's brutal political climate.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday that
North Korea had executed the army chief of staff, Ri Yong Gil. A
source familiar with North Korean affairs who declined to be
named also told Reuters that Ri had been executed.
"We have no reason to doubt that ... this individual was
killed, executed," said State Department spokesman Mark Toner.
"It exemplifies ... the brutality of the political climate in
North Korea."
He added: "This is ... par for the course in North Korea
that you've got a leader who carries out purges."
The news comes amid heightened tension surrounding isolated
North Korea after its launch on Sunday of a long-range rocket,
which came about a month after it drew international
condemnation for conducting its fourth nuclear test.
The North rarely issues public announcements related to
purges or executions of high-level officials.
A rare official confirmation of a high-profile execution
came after Jang Song Thaek, leader Kim Jong Un's uncle and the
man once considered the second most powerful figure in the
country, was executed for corruption in 2013.
In May last year, the North executed its defense chief by
anti-aircraft gun at a firing range, the South's spy agency said
in a report to members of parliament.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Peter Cooney)