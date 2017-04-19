PARIS, April 19 France said on Wednesday it was
imperative the United Nations Security Council apply more
pressure on North Korea to prevent it jumping another hurdle
towards an effective nuclear weapons capacity that could lead to
a dangerous military escalation.
Amid heightened tension on the Korean peninsula, North Korea
has escalated a war of words with the United States, warning of
full-out nuclear war if Washington takes military action against
it over its nuclear and missile ambitions.
"We have to avoid all military escalation," Foreign Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault told LCP television. "This threatens nuclear
proliferation in the region, but also directly threatens North
America. It's a major danger."
Ayrault, who was in China last week and whose country has no
diplomatic representation in North Korea, said it appeared that
Beijing was increasingly worried by the behaviour of its
neighbour.
"China is scared of chaos and destabilisation of the regime
that would result in millions of refugees in the region so we
can make progress through international pressure ... sanctions
and discussions between the Security Council members to take
measures," he said.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that
Washington would work with its allies and China to put economic
and diplomatic pressure on North Korea but added that America
would defeat any attack with an "overwhelming response".
"There is no time to lose because all of the money North
Korea has is being used for nuclear investment and research
which would enable the country to jump another hurdle," he said.
