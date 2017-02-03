AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
SEOUL Feb 3 North Korea has dismissed the minister of state security, considered a key aide to the secretive state's leader, Kim Jong Un, South Korea said on Friday, following a series of high-level purges under the young leader.
Kim Won Hong was removed from office in mid-January apparently on charges of corruption, abuse of power and human rights abuses, Jeong Joon-hee, South Korea's Unification Ministry spokesman, said, confirming media reports. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie)
MUMBAI, June 17 Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, plans to buy out Tata Steel Ltd's stake in Tata Motors Ltd on or after June 23, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.