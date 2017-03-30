SEOUL, March 30 North Korea on Thursday said it
had reached agreement with Malaysia for the return of the body
of a citizen killed in Kuala Lumpur in February and identified
by South Korean and U.S. officials as the half-brother of the
North's leader.
The body is to be returned to family in North Korea, the
official KCNA news agency said, adding that both countries would
lift reciprocal bans on travel by citizens and guarantee their
safety, letting nine Malaysians now in Pyongyang return home.
The agreement was reached after recent talks between North
Korea and Malaysia in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, it added.
North Korea does not acknowledge the dead man is Kim Jong
Nam, the half brother of leader Kim Jong Un. Pyongyang continues
to refer to him as Kim Chol, the name on the diplomatic passport
Kim was carrying when he died.
