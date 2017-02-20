KUALA LUMPUR Feb 20 CCTV footage purportedly
showing the deadly assault in Malaysia on the half-brother of
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by a woman, who is believed to
have wiped a fast-acting poison on his face, was released by
Japanese broadcaster Fuji TV on Monday.
Kim Jong Nam died last Monday a short time after the attack
in the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport,
where he had been preparing to take a flight to Macau.
Malaysian police have detained four suspects - a Vietnamese
woman, an Indonesian woman, a Malaysian man, and North Korean
man - and are on the hunt for four other North Koreans who fled
the country on the day of the attack.
The grainy closed circuit television footage, which has been
released on several websites, showed from two different angles a
woman wearing a white top grab a man's face from behind with
both hands and walk away.
A second woman was also seen walking swiftly away in another
direction after the assault, though it was unclear if she had
participated in the attack.
The portly, balding middle-aged man was seen stumbling and
wiping his face after the assault, and later clips showed him
seeking help from people while gesturing to his face and then
being escorted to a clinic.
More footage showed him inside the clinic seeking medical
assistance.
Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of
the videos, and police officials were not immediately available
for comment.
In a press conference on Sunday, the police said the victim
complained to the airport customer service personnel that two
women had "wiped his face with a liquid".
The killing has triggered a diplomatic spat between Malaysia
and North Korea, which has opposed an autopsy and demanded that
the body be handed over directly.
Police have said the four North Korean suspects fled
Malaysia on the day of the attack, but declined to give details.
According to The Star, a Malaysian daily, they returned to
Pyongyang via Jakarta, Dubai, and Vladivostok.
South Korean and U.S. officials believe Kim Jong Nam was
killed by agents from the reclusive North.
South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn told a meeting of
South Korea's National Security Council on Monday that it was
nearly certain that North Korea was behind the killing of Kim
Jong Nam, the eldest son of the late North Korean leader Kim
Jong Il.
Kim Jong Nam, 46, who has been living in the Chinese
territory of Macau under Beijing's protection, had spoken out
publicly against his family's dynastic control of the isolated,
nuclear-armed nation.
