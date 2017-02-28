(Adds Indonesian woman's claim in 15th paragraph)
By Joseph Sipalan
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 28 Two women - an Indonesian
and a Vietnamese - will be charged on Wednesday with murder over
the killing in Malaysia of the estranged half-brother of North
Korea's leader, Malaysia's attorney general said.
Police have said the women smeared VX nerve agent, a
chemical on a U.N. list of weapons of mass destruction, on Kim
Jong Nam's face in an assault recorded on security cameras in
the Malaysian capital's airport on Feb. 13.
U.S. and South Korean officials believe Kim was the victim
of an assassination orchestrated by North Korea. He had been
living in exile, under Beijing's protection, in the Chinese
territory of Macau, and had criticised the regime of his family
and his half-brother Kim Jong Un.
Malaysian police arrested Doan Thi Huong, the Vietnamese
woman, and Indonesian Siti Aishah in the days after the attack.
Police are also holding one North Korean man and have
identified seven other North Koreans wanted in connection with a
case that reads like the plot to a spy movie.
Both women will be formally charged on Wednesday under
section 302 of the penal code, which carries the death penalty.
"I can confirm that," Attorney General Mohamed Apandi Ali
told Reuters in a text message.
He said the North Korean in custody would not be charged
yet. His remand period ends on Friday.
The security camera footage, which has been released in the
media, showed two women assaulting Kim Jong Nam in the departure
hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, and the victim
stumbling into a clinic. He died within 20 minutes of the
assault.
Both women have told diplomats from their countries that
they had been paid to take part in what they believed was a
prank for a reality television show.
HUMBLE ROOTS
Huong, the Vietnamese woman, was detained 48 hours after the
murder in the same airport terminal where Kim Jong Nam was
killed.
She is believed to be the woman wearing a white shirt
emblazoned with the acronym "LOL", whose image was caught on
security cameras while waiting for a taxi after the attack.
The daughter of a rice farmer in northern Vietnam, Huong had
left home aged 18 more than a decade ago. She was described by
Malaysian police as working for an "entertainment outlet", but
they gave no details of where she had been employed or her
immigration status.
A South Korean police official said Huong visited the
holiday destination of Jeju Island in November for four days and
they were looking into what she may have been doing there.
The Indonesian woman, Siti Aishah, was detained a day after
Huong. Indonesian diplomats said Aishah claimed she had been
paid around $90 for her role in what she thought was a prank for
reality TV.
Old neighbours in a slum in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta,
said before she left to find work in Malaysia, she had lived a
quiet life, working from home in her ex-husband's family
tailoring business before the couple separated in 2012.
Aishah's former father-in-law said she had returned to
Jakarta on Jan. 28 to visit her seven-year-old son.
Police have said that the women knew what they were doing
when they attacked Kim Jong Nam and were instructed to wash
their hands afterwards. But regardless of whether they did or
not know of the murder plot, both appear to have been viewed as
expendable by whoever gave them the VX.
Police said Aishah fell sick, vomiting repeatedly while in
custody possibly as a side-effect of VX, though Indonesian
embassy officials have subsequently said she is in good health.
Malaysia's investigation into the killing has sparked
diplomatic tension with North Korea, and on Tuesday a high-
ranking delegation arrived in Kuala Lumpur from Pyongyang in a
bid to smooth ties.
Ri Tong Il, North Korea's former deputy ambassador to the
United Nations, repeated requests that Malaysia hand over the
victim's body to the embassy and release the North Korean in
custody. He said he was in Malaysia for "the development of
friendly relations between the DPRK and the Malaysian
government", media reported.
North Korea's official name is the Democratic People's
Republic of Korea.
(Additional reporting by Angie Teo in KUALA LUMPUR and Zahra
Matarani in JAKARTA; Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by
Robert Birsel)