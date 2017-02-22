KUALA LUMPUR Feb 22 Malaysian police identified
a senior official in the North Korean embassy on Wednesday as a
suspect in the murder of Kim Jong Nam, and said another was
linked to the North Korean airline.
Police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said both suspects are still
in Malaysia and have been called in for questioning. He said
North Korean diplomat held the rank of second secretary at the
embassy.
Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean
leader Kim Jong Un, was killed at Kuala Lumpur International
Airport last week while he was preparing to board a flight to
Macau.
Khalid told a news conference that police "strongly
believed" four other suspects who fled Malaysia on Feb. 13, the
day of the attack, had arrived in the North Korean capital of
Pyongyang.
