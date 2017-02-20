U.S. to issue rules to tighten individual travel restrictions to Cuba
WASHINGTON, June 16 The Trump administration plans to publish regulations that will end people-to-people individual travel to Cuba, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday.
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 20 Malaysia has no reason to paint North Korea in a bad light and will be objective in its inquiry into the death of the estranged half-brother of the North's leader Kim Jong Un, Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday.
"We have no reason why we want to do something to paint North Korea in a bad light, but we will be objective," Najib told reporters in Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian capital.
Kim Jong Nam died last Monday soon after the attack in the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where he had been preparing to take a flight to Macau.
Najib added that he expected North Korea to understand that Malaysia had to apply the rule of law in the case. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. Senator Jeff Flake, one of the Republican Party's most vocal advocates for easing restrictions on U.S. dealings with Cuba, on Friday called on congressional leaders to allow a vote on legislation lifting restrictions on American travel there.
NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to roll back his predecessor's opening toward Cuba will spare airlines and cruise operators betting on a new revenue source but the rollback could affect them by weakening demand.