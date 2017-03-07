UNITED NATIONS, March 7 The United Nations on Tuesday called for calm between Malaysia and North Korea after Pyongyang barred Malaysians from leaving the country, sparking tit-for-tat action by Malaysia.

"We call for calm and for both parties to settle any differences through established diplomatic practice," U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)