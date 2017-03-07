UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
UNITED NATIONS, March 7 The United Nations on Tuesday called for calm between Malaysia and North Korea after Pyongyang barred Malaysians from leaving the country, sparking tit-for-tat action by Malaysia.
"We call for calm and for both parties to settle any differences through established diplomatic practice," U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders