The missile was likely fired from the submarine as planned but appears to have failed in the early stage of flight, the South's office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The missile launch into waters east of the Korean peninsula comes days after new U.S. sanctions targeting the isolated country's leader for human rights abuses (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Ed Davies)