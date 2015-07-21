SEOUL, July 22 North Korea has erected a new,
taller launch tower at its missile base, possibly in preparation
for firing a long-range rocket to mark an important national
anniversary in October, South Korea's Yonhap news agency
reported on Wednesday.
The 67-metre (220-ft) tower will be able to accommodate the
launch of a longer-range missile than the rocket test-fired in
December 2012. That launch was widely considered successful in
putting an object into space orbit, the Yonhap report said.
North Korea is banned under U.N. Security Council
resolutions from conducting tests that use ballistic missile
technology but has defied international warnings and sanctions
to pursue missile and nuclear programmes.
"Our assessment is that the North will use the newly
upgraded Tongchang-ri (missile) launch pad to launch a
long-range missile larger than Unha-3," Yonhap quoted a South
Korean government source as saying.
Unha-3 refers to the long-range rocket fired in 2012 from
the base near its west coast.
The launch is likely to come around the 70th anniversary of
the founding of the North's ruling Workers' Party on Oct. 10,
the source was quoted as saying.
South Korea's Defence Ministry could not immediately confirm
the report but an official said they were seeking to verify it.
North Korea is believed to be developing an intercontinental
ballistic missile (ICBM) but is seen as years away from
deployment. It is also working to miniaturise a nuclear warhead
to mount on a delivery vehicle.
