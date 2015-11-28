SEOUL Nov 28 North Korea appeared to conduct a
submarine-launched ballistic missile test on Saturday but it
ended in failure with no indication that the missile
successfully ejected from the vessel and took off, South Korea's
Yonhap news agency reported.
The test, if confirmed, follows a test-launch in May of a
submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), which Pyongyang
boasted as a success but has not been independently verified.
"There is no identification of a missile taking flight and
only fragments of a safety cover was observed so it's highly
likely that the launch was a misfire," a South Korean government
source was quoted as saying by Yonhap.
South Korea's Defence Ministry declined to confirm the
report citing its policy of not commenting on intelligence
matters.
The North's May test launch of an SLBM fuelled alarm in
South Korea and the United States about the possibility of
advances in the military capabilities of a state that is
pursuing a nuclear weapons programme.
But a high-ranking U.S. military official and private rocket
experts questioned the authenticity of photographs released by
the North of the May launch saying they were likely modified.
The missile was likely launched from a specially designed
submerged barge and not from a submarine and that the North is
years away from developing such technology, some experts have
said.
But South Korea said it believed the rocket was fired from a
submarine and flew about 150 metres out of the water.
North Korea has defied U.N. sanctions for its missile and
nuclear tests and is believed to be developing a nuclear device
small enough to be mounted on a ballistic missile but it is
believed to be some years away from perfecting the technology.
North Korea is technically still at war with the South after
their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
About 28,500 U.S. troops are based in South Korea in combined
defence with the South against the North.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Dominic
Evans)