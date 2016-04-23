* North Korea launched missile off its east coast - South
* South on alert for fifth nuclear test in coming weeks
* Yonhap agency says missile flew for few minutes
(Adds French reaction, North Korea foreign minister comment)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, April 23 North Korea fired a
submarine-launched ballistic missile off its east coast on
Saturday, South Korea said, amid concerns that the isolated
state might conduct a nuclear test or a missile launch ahead of
a ruling party meeting in May.
The North fired the missile to the northeast at about 6:30
p.m. (0930 GMT), the South's office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
said.
North Korea will hold a congress of its ruling Workers'
Party in early May for the first time in 36 years, at which its
leader Kim Jong Un is expected to say the country is a strong
military power and a nuclear state.
The missile flew for about 30 km (18 miles), a South Korean
Defence Ministry official said by telephone, adding its military
was trying to determine whether the launch may have been a
failure for unspecified reasons.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency said the missile flew "for
a few minutes," citing a government source.
The U.S. Strategic Command said it had detected and tracked
a North Korean submarine missile launch but it did not pose a
threat to North America.
State Department spokesman John Kirby said launches using
ballistic missile technology were "a clear violation of multiple
UN Security Council resolutions."
France on Saturday called on the European Union to
unilaterally adopt additional sanctions on North Korea if the
missile launch was confirmed.
The European Union in March expanded trade and financial
sanctions on North Korea, following up on harsh new measures
imposed by the U.N. Security Council.
The North first attempted a launch of the submarine-based
missile last year and was seen to be in the early stages of
developing such a weapons system, which could pose a new threat
to its neighbours and the United States if it is perfected.
However, follow-up test launches were believed to have
fallen short of the North's expectations as its state media
footage appeared to have been edited to fake success, according
experts who have seen the visuals.
South Korea's military has said it is on high alert over the
possibility that the isolated North could conduct its fifth
nuclear test "at any time" in defiance of U.N. sanctions after
setting off what it said was a hydrogen device in January.
Satellite images show North Korea may have resumed tunnel
excavation at its main nuclear test site, similar to activity
seen before the January test, a U.S. North Korea monitoring
website reported on Wednesday.
South Korea and the United States, as well as experts,
believe the North is working to develop a submarine-launched
ballistic missile system and an intercontinental ballistic
missile (ICBM) putting the mainland United States within range.
North Korea is banned from nuclear tests and activities that
use ballistic missile technology under U.N. sanctions dating to
2006 and most recently adopted in March but it has pushed ahead
with work to miniaturise a nuclear warhead and develop an ICBM.
A senior U.S. official said this week that North Korea
should take a lesson from Iran which has agreed to roll back its
nuclear programme in an agreement with Western powers in return
for lifting of major sanctions but the North has shown no sign
of entering into such a pact.
North Korea Foreign Minister Ri Su Yong told the Associated
Press in New York on Saturday that his country is ready to halt
nuclear tests if the United States suspends its annual military
exercises with South Korea. North Korea made a similar demand in
January.
Asked if the United States would consider a halt, Katina
Adams, a spokeswoman for the State Department's East Asia
bureau, said the exercises demonstrate the U.S. commitment to
the alliance with South Korea and enhance "the combat
readiness."
(Additional reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington and Michel
Rose in Paris; Editing by Jack Kim, Alison Williams, Bill Trott
and Mary Milliken)