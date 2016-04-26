SEOUL, April 26 North Korea appears to be
preparing a test-launch of an intermediate-range ballistic
missile, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday, after
what the United States described as the "fiery, catastrophic"
failure of the first attempt.
On April 15, the North failed to launch what was likely a
Musudan missile, with a range of more than 3,000 km (1,800
miles), meaning it could, if launched successfully, hit Japan
and also theoretically put the U.S. territory of Guam within
range.
The Musudan missile, which can be fired from a mobile
launcher, is not known to have been successfully flight-tested.
North Korea tested its fourth nuclear bomb on Jan. 6 and
launched a long-range rocket on Feb. 7, both in defiance of U.N.
resolutions. The North on Saturday conducted a test of a
submarine-launched ballistic missile.
"There are indications that the North may fire a Musudan
missile that it launched and failed on Kim Il Sung's birthday on
April 15," Yonhap quoted an unnamed government official as
saying. Kim Il Sung is the North's founder.
North and South Korea remain technically at war after their
1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, rather than a treaty. The
North, whose lone major ally is neighbour China, routinely
threatens to destroy South Korea and its major ally, the United
States.
The April 15 failure was seen as an embarrassing blow for
current leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Il Sung's grandson, who has
claimed several advances in weapons technology in recent months
and is widely expected to conduct a fifth nuclear test soon.
South Korean Defence Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun
declined to confirm the Yonhap report but said the North's
military would likely spend some time trying to fix the problem
following the failed launch.
Experts see North Korea's Musudan test as part of an effort
to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile that can reach
the mainland United States.
North Korea said its fourth nuclear test in January was a
hydrogen bomb, although that claim has been disputed by foreign
governments and experts given the relatively small size of the
blast.
North Korea said its submarine-launched ballistic missile
test on Saturday was a "great success" that provided "one more
means for powerful nuclear attack".
South Korea on Tuesday described the test, which sent a
missile travelling about 30 km (18 miles), as a partial success.
The United States and South Korea began talks on possible
deployment of a new missile-defence system, the Terminal High
Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), after the latest North Korea
nuclear and rocket tests.
Expanded U.N. sanctions aimed at starving North Korea of
funds for its nuclear weapons programme were approved in a
unanimous Security Council vote in early March on a resolution
drafted by the United States and China.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie)