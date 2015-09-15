(Adds South Korea, U.S. government, analyst comments; changes
date)
By Jack Kim and Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Sept 15 North Korea's space agency is
building a new satellite and readying it for launch, state media
said late on Monday, with any use of a long-range rocket
suggesting that the secretive state has made advances developing
a ballistic missile.
North Korea has been expected to launch an upgraded
long-range ballistic missile, which would violate international
sanctions, as it prepares to celebrate the anniversary of the
founding of its ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Oct. 10.
"The world will clearly see a series of satellites of Songun
Korea soaring into the sky at the times and locations determined
by the WPK Central Committee," the North's KCNA news agency
said. Songun refers to North Korea's "military first" policy.
The director of North Korea's National Aerospace Development
Administration was quoted by KCNA as saying the agency was at a
"final phase" of developing a new earth observation satellite.
"Successful progress made in reconstructing and expanding
satellite launching grounds for higher-level satellite lift-off
has laid a firm foundation for dynamically pushing ahead with
the nation's development of space science," the director said.
South Korea and the United States said after the North's
statement that any activity involving ballistic missile
technology would violate U.N. Security Council sanctions.
Work to upgrade the North's west coast rocket site is "in
the final stage" but surveillance by U.S. and South Korean
intelligence has detected no unusual activities there currently,
the South's defence ministry spokesman Kim Min-seok said.
A successful launch would signal an advance in extending the
range of a missile or in increasing the weight of any weapons
payload, said Shin In-kyun, who runs the Korea Defence Network,
an independent forum in Seoul.
"The ability to carry a nuclear warhead, about 1.3 tonnes,
and soar would be an ominous prospect, because that puts the
U.S. west coast within range for that kind of warhead," he said.
North Korea has tested nuclear devices and is believed by
U.S. and South Korean officials to be working to miniaturise a
nuclear warhead to mount on a delivery vehicle.
North Korea says its rocket launches are part of a
legitimate space programme aimed at putting satellites into
orbit. It has in the past conducted missile tests in defiance of
international warnings and sanctions.
In 2012, North Korea launched what is generally considered a
long-range rocket, with a range believed to have been around
8,000 km (4,800 miles), to put what it called a satellite into
orbit.
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Simon Cameron-Moore)