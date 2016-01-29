TOKYO Jan 29 Japan has put its military on
alert for a possible North Korean ballistic missile launch after
indications it is preparing for a test firing, two people with
direct knowledge of the order told Reuters on Friday.
"Increased activity at North Korea's missile site suggests
that there may be a launch in the next few weeks," said one of
the sources, both of whom declined to be identified because they
are not authorized to talk to the media.
Tension rose in East Asia this month after North Korea's
fourth nuclear test, this time of what it said was a hydrogen
bomb.
A missile test coming so soon after the nuclear test would
raise concern that North Korea plans to fit nuclear warheads on
its missiles, giving it the capability to launch a strike
against rival South Korea, Japan and possibly targets as far
away as the U.S. West Coast.
A Japanese Defense Ministry spokesman could not immediately
be reached for comment.
Japan's Minister of Defense Gen Nakatani has ordered Aegis
destroyers that operate in the Sea of Japan to be ready to
target any North Korean projectiles heading for Japan.
The advanced vessels are able to track multiple targets and
are armed with SM-3 missiles designed to destroy incoming
warheads in space before they re-enter the atmosphere and fall
to there targets.
Japan also has Patriot PAC-3 missile batteries around Tokyo
and other sites to provide a last line of defense as warheads
near the ground.
Rather than a direct attack, however, Japan is more
concerned that debris from a missile test could fall on its
territory.
(Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Robert Birsel)