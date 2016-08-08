TOKYO Aug 8 Japan ordered its military on
Monday to be ready at any time to shoot down any North Korean
missiles that threaten to strike Japan, putting its forces on a
state of alert for at least three months, a defence ministry
official and media said.
Up to now, Japan has issued temporary orders when it had
indications of an imminent North Korean missile launch that it
has canceled after a projectile had been launched.
However, because some test firings are hard to detect, it
has decided to put its military on standby for a longer period.
The order will be reviewed after three months, state broadcaster
NHK said.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Robert Birsel)