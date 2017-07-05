China's COSCO Shipping flags first-half profit on improving market
SHANGHAI, July 6 China's COSCO Shipping Holdings expects to post a profit of around 1.85 billion yuan ($272 million) in the first half, helped by an improving shipping market.
UNITED NATIONS, July 5 Russia's deputy U.N. envoy on Wednesday said military force should not be considered against North Korea and also called for a halt to the deployment of a U.S. missile defense system in South Korea.
"The possibility of taking military measures to resolve the problems of the Korean peninsula should be excluded," said Deputy Russian U.N. Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov. "We express our support to the idea of North and South Korea engaging in dialogue and consultations."
He also said that attempts to economically strangle North Korea are "unacceptable" and that sanctions will not resolve the issue.
Earlier on Wednesday, the United States warned it was ready to use force "if we must" to stop North Korea's nuclear missile program but said it prefers global diplomatic action against Pyongyang for Tuesday's test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, July 6 British police believe that other people could have been involved in a suicide bomb attack in Manchester that killed 22 people at a pop concert in May, and further arrests could be made, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing local police.
WASHINGTON, July 5 Not everybody asserts as confidently as the Pentagon that the U.S. military can defend the United States from the growing threat posed by North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile capability.