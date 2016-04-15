(Corrects spelling of North Korean leader's name in first and
third paragraphs)
By Jack Kim
SEOUL, April 15 The possibility of North Korea
conducting a fifth nuclear test, possibly within weeks, has been
heightened by a failed missile launch on Friday that was an
embarrassing setback for leader Kim Jong-un, South Korean
officials and international experts said.
North Korea holds a ruling Workers Party congress in early
May, at which Kim is likely to trumpet his achievements in
building up Pyongyang's weapons prowess. The South Korean
officials and experts say he will be keen to go into the
congress with a show of strength, and not a failed rocket
launch.
"North Korea is capable of conducting an additional nuclear
test at any time if there is a decision by Kim Jong-un," said a
senior South Korean official involved in national security
policies involving the North, its bitter rival.
When asked if the failed missile launch had increased the
possibility that Kim would order a nuclear test, the official
said the North is likely to "engage in additional provocations."
"Such a nuclear test and the missile launch believed to be a
failure this morning are both among the provocations that North
Korea would have reasonably tried," the official said, speaking
on condition of anonymity since he was not authorised to speak
to the media on the matter.
U.S. and South Korean officials have said the North
attempted and failed to launch what was believed to be an
intermediate-range ballistic missile on Friday as it celebrated
the "Day of the Sun" birthday of the country's founder Kim Il
Sung, the current leader's grandfather.
Secretive North Korea has not made any public comment on the
issue.
Kim's military aides would try to compensate for the failed
missile launch, the South Korean official said.
Another official in Seoul said the South Korean military was
on high alert for an additional missile launch by the North or a
nuclear test.
Michael Elleman, a U.S.-based rocket expert with the
International Institute for Strategic Studies, said another
missile test was unlikely.
"Given that this test failed, North Korea might elect to
conduct another nuclear test," he said.
IMPATIENT FOR SUCCESS
The missile that failed on Friday was likely a Musudan
intermediate-range ballistic missile, experts and South Korean
media said. The Musudan has a design range of more than 3,000 km
(1,800 miles) that can be fired from a road-mobile launcher.
It has never been flight-tested, although many experts
believe that the North may launch it as part of its effort to
develop an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
For South Korean President Park Geun-hye, the possibility of
another nuclear test by the North will give her an opportunity
to work with the opposition to meet the threat, and salvage her
presidency after an upset defeat in parliamentary elections on
Wednesday.
"If North Korea continues to go on with these provocations,
national security will become a more pressing issue, and that's
where the president can try to resolve a very difficult
situation for herself," said Kookmin University political
science professor Hong Sung-gul.
An Chan-il, a former North Korean military officer who now
heads a think tank in the South, said ordinarily the North would
repeat the failed missile launch to try and perfect it, but the
impending party congress may mean Kim and his military aides
will be impatient to show off success.
"What if they try the Musudan and fail again? That will look
so bad, so I would say a nuclear test is more likely next," An
said.
The North conducted its fourth nuclear test in January and
said it was a successful hydrogen bomb test, a claim disputed by
experts and the South Korean and U.S. governments.
The U.N. Security Council imposed new sanctions on the North
in March, for its nuclear and rocket tests this year.
The U.S.-based 38 North website, which monitors events in
North Korea, said earlier this week that satellite imagery
showed there had been activity at the country's nuclear site and
the possibility of a fifth nuclear test "could not be ruled
out".
(Additional reporting by Ju-min Park in Seoul and David
Brunnstrom in Washington; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)