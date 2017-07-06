By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS, July 6
UNITED NATIONS, July 6 Russia objected on
Thursday to a United Nations Security Council condemnation of
North Korea's latest rocket launch because the U.S.-drafted
statement referred to it as an intercontinental ballistic
missile (ICBM), diplomats said.
Security Council statements have to be agreed by all
15-members. It was not immediately clear if the United States
would continue to negotiate with Russia in an effort to reach a
council consensus on a statement of condemnation.
Moscow has said it believes Pyongyang fired an intermediate
range ballistic missile on Tuesday, while China has not
identified the rocket launched. North Korea said it tested an
ICBM and the United States said that was likely true.
"The rationale is that based on our (Ministry of Defence's)
assessment we cannot confirm that the missile can be classified
as an ICBM," Russia's U.N. mission said in an email to its
Security Council colleagues.
"Therefore we are not in a position to agree to this
classification on behalf of the whole council since there is no
consensus on this issue," the email said.
The council met on Wednesday to discuss the missile launch
by North Korea, which has been under U.N. sanctions since 2006
over its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley denounced
Russia's reluctance to recognize that North Korea had
test-launched an ICBM, which some experts believe has the range
to reach the U.S. states of Alaska and Hawaii.
"If you need any sort of intelligence to let you know that
the rest of the world sees this as an ICBM, I'm happy to provide
it," she told the Security Council on Wednesday.
The draft statement said the council would start work on
"further significant measures" against North Korea. Since 2006
the council has ratcheted up sanctions on Pyongyang in response
to five nuclear tests and two long-range missile launches.
Haley said on Wednesday the United States would propose new
U.N. sanctions in coming days and warned that if Russia and
China did not support the move, then "we will go our own path."
She said Washington was ready to use force "if we must."
"If you are happy with North Korea's actions, veto it. If
you want to be a friend to North Korea, veto it," Haley said of
her plan to propose new sanctions.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Frances Kerry)